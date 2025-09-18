An order has been delivered to my customer damaged or defective

Occasionally, issues can arise, a print might be damaged in transit, or a small defect may slip through our quality control process. While these instances are rare, we know they can be frustrating. Rest assured, we will resolve the issue for you. Please contact our customer support team on info@theprintspace.co.uk with pictures of the damage and we’ll work with your to correct the issue quickly.

To help us continually improve our quality control, we kindly ask that you send us clear photos of any damage or defects. Once received, we’ll arrange for a replacement to be sent to your customer the very next working day.

As a fully white-labelled service, we will never contact your customers directly. If there’s ever an issue, simply let us know and we’ll handle it swiftly and discreetly.

Our consistently high Trustpilot review scores reflect our dedication to outstanding quality and customer service, giving you complete confidence that both you and your customers are in safe hands.