Do creativehub products get assigned to Shopify fulfilment locations?

No — creativehub products don't use Shopify fulfilment locations. Instead, theprintspace routes each order automatically to one of its own production facilities, in the UK, Germany or USA, based on the customer's location for the fastest delivery.

How the routing works

The routing is automatic and optimised by order origin, destination, size and value. If you need to override it for a specific region, you can configure your fulfilment settings in Settings → Fulfilment to force orders to a particular carrier or upgrade to Express Courier.

How this fits with Shopify fulfilment locations

Your Shopify store stays connected to creativehub via SKU, but the actual printing, framing and shipping all happen through theprintspace's own network — not Shopify's fulfilment locations.

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