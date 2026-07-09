How do I add my sales tax registration details for drop shipping?

If you're registered for sales tax (VAT), you can add your sales tax registration details for drop shipping so you're charged, or not charged, VAT correctly when we fulfil your orders. You add it in your account settings.

Adding your sales tax registration details

Go to Settings → Financial → VAT registration, then:

Open the VAT registration card. Choose your region with the toggle: EU (with VIES validation) or Non-EU. Enter your details:

EU — pick your country from the dropdown, then enter the number without the country prefix (e.g. `123456789`, not `DE123456789`).

— pick your country from the dropdown, then enter the number the country prefix (e.g. `123456789`, not `DE123456789`). Non-EU — type your 2-letter country code, then your VAT or tax ID.

Click Validate & save (EU) or Save (Non-EU).

The country prefix is added automatically and appears on your merchant rollup invoices. If you're not VAT or tax registered, leave this blank.

How VAT works on your orders

There are two layers to be aware of:

theprintspace charges VAT only on the fulfilment cost , by destination: UK 20%, Germany/EU 19%, EU reverse-charge (zero-rated) if you provide a valid EU VAT number, and Rest of World 0%. We issue a VAT invoice for every order.

, by destination: UK 20%, Germany/EU 19%, EU reverse-charge (zero-rated) if you provide a valid EU VAT number, and Rest of World 0%. We issue a VAT invoice for every order. You handle your own retail VAT via your store.

If you're EU-registered and selling cross-border from our German facility, adding your number can qualify you for B2B reverse-charge zero-rating on those orders.

Still need help?

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

Related articles