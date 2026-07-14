How do you help to protect natural habitats with World Land Trust?

Find out how we’re committing to sustainable practices.

How does it work?

Every time a new user spends with us online for the first time (min. £25), we fund the World Land Trust to buy 25m2 of natural habitat per year.

Our referral scheme further encourages this: we give each new referred user 25% off of their first order.

If you introduce 10 users who go on to spend at least £25, that’s a wildlife reserve the size of a tennis court that you have protected.

This is just the beginning of the journey. As users continue to join and we grow, we will have more resources to dedicate and donate to the World Land Trust.

To begin this initiative, we have donated to World Land Trust so they can purchase 36,423m2 of natural habitat.