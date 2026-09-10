Can I rename files in creativehub?

You can't rename files in creativehub directly, but you can work around it by uploading a corrected or new version under a different name.

How to rename files in creativehub: the practical approach

Upload the new file with the name you want.

Re-apply your print variant settings (sizes, paper, borders, and so on) to match your original product.

Update SKUs in your store. If you sell through Shopify or another connected store, the new file will generate new SKU codes, so copy those new SKUs and paste them onto the matching variants in your store listing to keep orders flowing correctly.

Remove or stop selling the old product to avoid confusing customers.

Before any orders go out

If you only need to fix colour or sizing, consider a soft-proof and a small test print first to make sure everything looks right.

Related articles