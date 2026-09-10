Can I update my print product settings in creativehub?

Yes. You can update your print product settings in creativehub at any time.
What you can edit
Products and prices:
- prices — retail and delivery prices across all sizes and framing options
- edition sizes — limited or open edition counts
- product and variant choices — framed or unframed, and size variants
- paper choice
- borders
- mount, signature and numbering
- Certificate of Authenticity
- letter insert
Store design and content (if you are editing a drop):
- drop name and sale dates
- page style, hero image and layout
- artist bio, headshot and logo
- artwork descriptions
- FAQs
- signature
- holding page settings
You can make these changes during initial setup, or any time after publishing, via the Edit Options hub (or the Your page and editing options card on the hub).
How to update your print product settings in creativehub
- Once logged into your creativehub account, select the file or files you wish to update using the tick box in the top left of each file preview.
- Click the Sell as print option in the right-hand menu.
- You are now on the Sell as print page, where you can update your sales settings.
Do I need to reimport the product to my online store?
If you make changes to the product variants in creativehub, you must re-import these updates to your online store. If you don't, the product in your store won't reflect the changes and will be out of sync — which means we won't be able to fulfil your order.
The link between creativehub and your store (Shopify, Squarespace and similar) uses the SKU, so don't change that or the connection will break.
You can import your variant updates without affecting the custom information on your store product page. For example, you might have custom prices, additional images, or product page SEO that you don't want overwritten. To protect these, simply uncheck the options you don't want to reimport.
Related articles
- How do I create print products?
- What are product variants and how do I create them?
- Where can I see the list of products I have created in my creativehub account?
Still need help?
Please get in touch via:
- our live chat — click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page
- email at info@theprintspace.co.uk