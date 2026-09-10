Can I update my print product settings in creativehub?

Yes. You can update your print product settings in creativehub at any time.

What you can edit

Products and prices:

prices — retail and delivery prices across all sizes and framing options

edition sizes — limited or open edition counts

product and variant choices — framed or unframed, and size variants

paper choice

borders

mount, signature and numbering

Certificate of Authenticity

letter insert

Store design and content (if you are editing a drop):

drop name and sale dates

page style, hero image and layout

artist bio, headshot and logo

artwork descriptions

FAQs

signature

holding page settings

You can make these changes during initial setup, or any time after publishing, via the Edit Options hub (or the Your page and editing options card on the hub).

Once logged into your creativehub account, select the file or files you wish to update using the tick box in the top left of each file preview.

Click the Sell as print option in the right-hand menu.

option in the right-hand menu. You are now on the Sell as print page, where you can update your sales settings.

Do I need to reimport the product to my online store?

If you make changes to the product variants in creativehub, you must re-import these updates to your online store. If you don't, the product in your store won't reflect the changes and will be out of sync — which means we won't be able to fulfil your order.

The link between creativehub and your store (Shopify, Squarespace and similar) uses the SKU, so don't change that or the connection will break.

You can import your variant updates without affecting the custom information on your store product page. For example, you might have custom prices, additional images, or product page SEO that you don't want overwritten. To protect these, simply uncheck the options you don't want to reimport.

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