I didn’t receive tracking information for my customer’s order

If you didn't receive the tracking information for your customer's order, don't worry — when the order is dispatched, we send you an email containing the tracking information. If it hasn't arrived, the most common reason is that the email was caught by your spam or junk filter.

How to find your tracking information email

Check your spam / junk folder for a dispatch email from theprintspace.

for a dispatch email from theprintspace. Search your inbox for the order reference, or for "dispatch" or "tracking".

for the order reference, or for "dispatch" or "tracking". Add our sending address to your safe senders list so future dispatch emails reach your inbox.

Find tracking in your creativehub account

As an alternative, you can find your tracking information — and your invoices — directly in your account. Log into sell.creativehub.io and go to Orders & Invoices in the left menu, then choose the order date range you want to look at. You'll find the tracking information and invoices for those orders there.

Still can't find it?

If you still can't find it, email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your order reference and we'll resend the tracking details.

Related articles