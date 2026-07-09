What is the returns policy for print sales fulfilled by theprintspace?

The returns policy for print sales starts with this: the print sale is a transaction between you and your customer. We're the print fulfiller, so there's a separate transaction between you and us for the fulfilment costs. Here's how that affects returns and refunds.

Our satisfaction guarantee

Our satisfaction guarantee means that if something is wrong with an order, we will either refund it or replace it — one remedy per order, not both. Which remedy applies is set out below.

Damage and significant delays

In the unlikely event the product arrives to your customer damaged, please contact our customer support on info@theprintspace.co.uk or via the live chat on our website. We will always ask you for pictures to assess the damage. Once the damage has been assessed, we will either send a replacement free of charge or refund the order — one or the other, not both.

For the fulfilment transaction between you and theprintspace, the remedy for damage or significant delay is a replacement or a refund; fulfilment costs are not separately refunded on top of that remedy.

We only offer this remedy if the product arrives damaged or is significantly delayed. Postage delays that could be considered normal, or delays due to items being held up in customs, will not qualify. What constitutes a significant time delay is at our discretion. In either case, we may request return of the products so that we can dispose of them. Returns in these cases will be at our cost, and refunds can be withheld until the returns are received by us.

Other refunds under the returns policy

Refunds other than for damaged products are at your discretion, and should be stated in your own returns policy — for example, when a customer changes their mind and requests a refund.

We recommend allowing refunds within a reasonable time period. If you honour a refund, orders should be returned to your address, and you would issue the refund from your store.

In these cases, the fulfilment costs will not be refunded, as this was a separate transaction covering the print fulfilment.

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