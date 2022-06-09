Why is being Carbon Neutral important for theprintspace?

Learn about being Carbon Neutral and why its important for us.

Our planet and the survival of our wildlife is under threat.

The global IT sector is responsible for 8% of carbon emissions, which are one of the greatest causes of climate change and are having a disastrous impact on natural habitats and wildlife.

After researching, we were surprised to find that many systems similar to ours don’t have an environmental policy, so we wanted to give you the option to use a carbon neutral system.

By using theprintspace’s fully carbon neutral service, our customers are guaranteed that their use of our services will contribute as little as possible to their carbon footprint.

You can keep track of the CO2 emissions you have prevented by using our service on the dashboard of your online account.