Can I sell a limited edition print outside of my website?

If a limited edition print is sold outside of your website, e.g via a private sale, or in person sale, your creativehub account does not receive that order and so, the product’s creativehub quantity does not get updated as sold.

This causes a discrepancy between the product’s website quantity and creativehub quantity. It is important that these two numbers are synced so that creativehub can accurately track the sale of your limited edition prints. To learn more about how limited editions are tracked, read this article.

You will have to ensure that the product’s website quantity is in sync with its limited edition quantity on creativehub, in order for us to fulfil the correct number of orders. This can be done by manually editing the quantity in creativehub and re-importing the product to your website. Read this article to understand more about this process.

