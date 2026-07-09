Can I exclude countries from my dropshipping fulfilment?

Yes. You can exclude countries from dropshipping fulfilment by switching off shipping zones, so you can either fulfil those regions manually or leave them out of your store entirely. Note that theprintspace works with regions rather than individual countries.

How to exclude countries from dropshipping

Go to Settings → Fulfilment and toggle Exclude regions from Fulfilment on for any region you don't want us to fulfil to. The available regions are:

UK

Germany

EU

EEA

United States

Canada

AUS / NZ

Rest of World

What happens to excluded orders

When you exclude a region, any orders placed for delivery there are still created on your account, but they're held as suspended — they won't be charged or sent to production.

Excluding a single country

If you need to exclude a specific country rather than a whole region, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk and one of our friendly team will help.

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