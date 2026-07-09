My card has expired, how do I add a new card?

If your card has expired, you can add a new card from your account settings in a few steps.

How to add a new card

Go to Settings → Financial. In the Card on file section, click Replace next to your saved card. Enter your new card details in the Stripe form that appears. Click Save card.

Stripe verifies the new card with an authorisation (no charge is made). Once saved, your new card is ready for future fulfilment charges. You don't need to remove the old card first — saving the new one replaces it automatically.

Still need help?

If you're still unsure, please get in touch — click the chat icon in the bottom right of the page, or email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk and one of our friendly team will help.

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