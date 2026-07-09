How do I refresh the connection between my store & creativehub

If orders aren't syncing or your store connection isn't behaving, refreshing it — disconnecting and reconnecting your store — usually puts things right.
Refresh your store connection
- Go to Settings and find your store's tile.
- Click Disconnect.
- Refresh your web browser.
- Click your store's tile again and run through the authorisation flow to reconnect.
Swapping to a different account
If you want to switch to a different account on the same platform without fully disconnecting, use Switch instead of Disconnect.
After you reconnect
Once you've reconnected, you'll need to re-add your payment card so we can fulfil your orders. Use this guide.