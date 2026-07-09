How do I refresh the connection between my store & creativehub

If orders aren't syncing or your store connection isn't behaving, refreshing it — disconnecting and reconnecting your store — usually puts things right.

Refresh your store connection

Go to Settings and find your store's tile. Click Disconnect. Refresh your web browser. Click your store's tile again and run through the authorisation flow to reconnect.

Swapping to a different account

If you want to switch to a different account on the same platform without fully disconnecting, use Switch instead of Disconnect.

After you reconnect

Once you've reconnected, you'll need to re-add your payment card so we can fulfil your orders. Use this guide.

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