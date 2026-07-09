My order has appeared in my creativehub account as “suspended”

If there's an issue with your dropshipping order that prevents us from fulfilling it, the order reaches us as a suspended order in creativehub. A suspended order can't be fulfilled until the underlying issue is resolved. There are four types of suspended order.

No matching SKU

The order appears to be one we should fulfil for you, but the SKU code of the product isn't recognised. This could be because the file has been removed from your creativehub account, or because the SKU code doesn't match the item sold in your store. Read about this issue here.

Incomplete delivery address

This can happen for a couple of reasons:

You've allowed your customer to check out in your store without explicitly stating a delivery address. We can't use the billing address as the delivery address, as these are often intentionally different.

You've allowed your customer to select "collection", "click and collect" or a similar option.

Either way, without a delivery address we can't fulfil the order.

How to fix a no-matching-SKU or incomplete-address order

For both of the above, you can't simply add the delivery address or SKU to the existing order. We only import each order once, and if it's missing information the order has effectively already failed. To put it right, reorder on behalf of your customer. This is reimported as a fresh order with all the correct information, so we can fulfil it. You can reorder using our manual dropshipping feature here.

Unspecified error

This is commonly caused by a limited edition selling out in your creativehub account. To resolve it, adjust your editions in creativehub so that stock is available to fulfil the order, then reorder on behalf of your customer. This is reimported as a fresh order with all the correct information, so we can fulfil it. You can reorder using our manual dropshipping feature here.

Excluded zone

If you've excluded a shipping zone in creativehub, orders to that region show as 'suspended'. This is because you've told us you don't want us to fulfil orders to that zone. In the current creativehub, excluded regions are managed in your Fulfilment settings tab — switching a region on blocks fulfilment to it, so orders to that region are held suspended rather than charged or sent to production.

Unless the region was excluded by accident, no action is required, as this was intentional. If you do want to fulfil to that region, switch it off in your Fulfilment settings and the order should move into normal processing.

Still seeing a suspended order in creativehub?

If the region isn't excluded and you're still seeing a suspended order, or you need to manually process it, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your order reference and one of our friendly team will help sort it out.

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