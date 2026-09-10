How do currency conversions work when I import products to my website?

Currency conversions don't happen automatically when you import products to your website. Here's how it works.

How currency conversions are handled: your store sets the customer currency

Your store controls the currency you charge customers in. That's set in your store admin — Shopify or Wix, for example — not in creativehub. When you import a product, creativehub passes the retail price you've set, but your store platform handles the currency it's displayed and charged in.

Your billing currency is separate

Your Billing country setting in creativehub determines the currency theprintspace invoices you in for production costs — not what you charge customers. So you might be invoiced in GBP but charge customers in USD, for example.

If you change your account's billing country after creating products, those products stay priced in their original currency. The only way to re-price in a new currency is to recreate them.

For specific pricing details and how to set up your store's currency, check your store platform's documentation or speak to its support team.

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