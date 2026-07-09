How do I add branding to my dropshipping order packaging?

To add branding to your dropshipping order packaging, you set up three branded elements on every dropship order, each configured separately in your account. Together they turn each unboxing into a brand experience that can drive repeat purchases.

Branded certificate of authenticity (COA)

A printed certificate that ships with the order, showing your artist name, logo, signature and edition details.

Set up your artist name in Settings → Account (Artist details card).

(Artist details card). Upload your logo and signature to the Media Library .

. Choose them during drop setup.

Branded custom A4 insert

A personalised letter or card that accompanies the print. Use it to thank the buyer, share the story behind your work, or include care instructions and links to your other drops.

Branding on your dropshipping order packaging: biodegradable stickers

Custom stickers applied to the shipping packaging — the first thing customers see when the parcel arrives.

Before you publish

Make sure all your branding elements — artist name, logo and signature — are uploaded before you publish your drop, and preview the COA design first to check it looks right.

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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