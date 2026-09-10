What happens when my limited edition products are sold out?

When a limited edition is sold out, the product automatically stops being purchasable on your store. The stock count syncs back to creativehub, so the product is no longer available to order.

What you can do when an edition is sold out

You stay in control once an edition sells out:

Extend the release — raise the edition cap if you'd like to keep selling. Open Edit Options → Edition sizes and increase the number.

— raise the edition cap if you'd like to keep selling. Open Edit Options → Edition sizes and increase the number. Take the listing down — unpublish or hide the listing on your store platform (Shopify, and so on) if you'd rather remove it entirely.

— unpublish or hide the listing on your store platform (Shopify, and so on) if you'd rather remove it entirely. Start a fresh run — to sell the same artwork again later, create a new product with a new edition run.

Keeping your edition counts in sync

The connection between your store and creativehub is managed by the SKU. As long as you don't change it, your edition counts stay in sync automatically.

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