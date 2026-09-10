Who receives order notifications & tracking details, my buyer or me?

When it comes to who receives order notifications and tracking, your buyer gets them, rather than you receiving them directly through creativehub.

Who receives order notifications: what your customer gets

When an order ships, your customer receives:

An order receipt — from your store (Shopify, Squarespace, and so on)

— from your store (Shopify, Squarespace, and so on) A shipping notification and tracking link — also from your store's system, as theprintspace fulfils the order

The sale happens through your store, so all customer-facing communications come from there.

How you keep track

You won't receive separate shipping emails from creativehub or theprintspace for each order. Instead, you can track orders and their status by logging into your creativehub Sell app whenever you need to check on a specific order's progress.

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