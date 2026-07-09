Can I claim sales tax (VAT) back on the print orders I make?

This article explains whether you can claim VAT back on the print orders you place with theprintspace.

How VAT is charged on your fulfilment costs

theprintspace charges VAT on the fulfilment cost based on the delivery destination:

UK: 20%

20% Germany / EU: 19%

19% EU with a valid VAT number: reverse-charge (0%) may apply where you provide a valid EU VAT number

reverse-charge (0%) may apply where you provide a valid EU VAT number Rest of world: 0%

A VAT invoice is issued for every order. You handle your own retail VAT on the sales you make through your store.

Can I claim back sales tax (VAT)?

If you are registered for sales tax (VAT) in the UK, then yes — you can offset this against any VAT you have collected on behalf of HMRC.

On whether you can offset UK VAT against the VAT in your country of residence or business registration, we advise you to refer to the tax rules of that country.

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Still need help?

Please get in touch and speak to one of our friendly team, or email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk.