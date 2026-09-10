Can I let my customers choose the paper their print is made on?

You can let your customers choose the paper their print is made on, but only through the product variants you offer for sale on your website — so to offer multiple paper choices per artwork, you would need to create a separate product for each paper.

Why we advise against this

We'd generally advise against offering multiple papers:

Too much choice can reduce your conversion rates — buyers find it hard to pick just one option from a long list, which leads to abandoned checkouts.

Not all paper types suit every artwork style, and a buyer is unlikely to understand the differences — which again stops people buying.

As the author of your work, you know best how it should be printed. We'd recommend choosing a single paper stock for each product, then talking about its qualities — texture and colour reproduction, for example — in your product description, so the buyer understands why you chose it.

How to let customers choose the paper

You have 9 papers to choose from — 7 Giclée art papers and 2 C-Type photographic papers. A drop can only use one paper per drop, so if you do want to offer a choice, manage the options as separate products or variants through your underlying e-commerce store:

Duplicate the print product for each paper option you want to offer.

Configure each duplicate with a different paper.

List the products on your storefront, grouped together with clear labels.

Most storefronts (Shopify and similar) will display these as paper-selector variants on a single product page, so customers can choose their preferred paper at checkout.

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