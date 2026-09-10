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Can I let my customers choose the paper their print is made on?

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You can let your customers choose the paper their print is made on, but only through the product variants you offer for sale on your website — so to offer multiple paper choices per artwork, you would need to create a separate product for each paper.

Why we advise against this

We'd generally advise against offering multiple papers:

  • Too much choice can reduce your conversion rates — buyers find it hard to pick just one option from a long list, which leads to abandoned checkouts.
  • Not all paper types suit every artwork style, and a buyer is unlikely to understand the differences — which again stops people buying.

As the author of your work, you know best how it should be printed. We'd recommend choosing a single paper stock for each product, then talking about its qualities — texture and colour reproduction, for example — in your product description, so the buyer understands why you chose it.

How to let customers choose the paper

You have 9 papers to choose from — 7 Giclée art papers and 2 C-Type photographic papers. A drop can only use one paper per drop, so if you do want to offer a choice, manage the options as separate products or variants through your underlying e-commerce store:

  • Duplicate the print product for each paper option you want to offer.
  • Configure each duplicate with a different paper.
  • List the products on your storefront, grouped together with clear labels.

Most storefronts (Shopify and similar) will display these as paper-selector variants on a single product page, so customers can choose their preferred paper at checkout.

Updated on 10 September 2026
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