Can I change the creativehub file of a product imported to my store?

Yes — but you don't replace the file in place. If you need to change the creativehub file behind a product you're already selling (for example, to upload a larger file for more sizes, or to adjust the colour profile), you upload the corrected file as a new product and update your store to match.

Why you can't swap the file in place

When you upload a new file, creativehub generates new SKU codes for that product. Your store listing is linked to creativehub by SKU, so changing the file behind an existing product breaks that connection — and orders would no longer sync through to us for fulfilment.

How to change the file

Upload your corrected file to creativehub as a new product. Re-apply your print variant settings — sizes, paper, borders and so on. Copy the new SKU(s) and update the matching variants on your store listing. Remove or stop selling the old product, so your customers only buy the updated one.

A quick tip

If you're only fixing colour or sizing, soft-proof the new file first — and consider ordering a small test print before committing to a large run.

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