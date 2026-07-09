Can I change the creativehub file of a product imported to my store?

Yes — but you don't replace the file in place. If you need to change the creativehub file behind a product you're already selling (for example, to upload a larger file for more sizes, or to adjust the colour profile), you upload the corrected file as a new product and update your store to match.
Why you can't swap the file in place
When you upload a new file, creativehub generates new SKU codes for that product. Your store listing is linked to creativehub by SKU, so changing the file behind an existing product breaks that connection — and orders would no longer sync through to us for fulfilment.
How to change the file
- Upload your corrected file to creativehub as a new product.
- Re-apply your print variant settings — sizes, paper, borders and so on.
- Copy the new SKU(s) and update the matching variants on your store listing.
- Remove or stop selling the old product, so your customers only buy the updated one.
A quick tip
If you're only fixing colour or sizing, soft-proof the new file first — and consider ordering a small test print before committing to a large run.