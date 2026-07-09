What does the order fulfilment status mean?

The order fulfilment status, shown in the Status card on the order detail page, tells you where an order is in the production and delivery journey.

The possible order fulfilment statuses

Payment failed — the charge didn't go through.

— the charge didn't go through. In production — payment has been taken and the order is in the print queue.

— payment has been taken and the order is in the print queue. On hold — the order is paused.

— the order is paused. Dispatched — the order has been handed to the carrier and is on its way.

— the order has been handed to the carrier and is on its way. Cancelled — the order has been cancelled.

— the order has been cancelled. Refunded — the order has been refunded.

Tracking your order

Once an order is Dispatched, a tracking link appears in the Status card, so you and your customer can follow delivery progress.

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