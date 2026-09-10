I cannot import products from creativehub into my store

If you're trying to import products from creativehub, it's worth knowing it works the other way around — creativehub doesn't pull products from your store. You create products in creativehub and push them out to your store.

Adding artwork you already sell

If you have artwork or products already in your store (Shopify, Squarespace and so on) that you'd like creativehub to manage:

Go to Products → New Product in the app. Upload your original artwork file and configure it — paper, sizes, framing, pricing and so on. Publish it to your store.

This creates a fresh product in your store that creativehub can manage going forward. Your old store product stays alongside it — you can set it to draft in your store admin if you don't want both live.

Please don't hand-edit old products to match the app's format. The variant structure won't line up, and the app won't be able to manage them.

Legacy products from a previous account

If you have legacy products from a previous theprintspace account, those migrate automatically to the Products page once the data sync runs — you'll find them under the Legacy filter.

Still can't import products from creativehub?

If you're having trouble pushing a product to your store, please get in touch with our support team at info@theprintspace.co.uk. Let us know your store platform and we'll help you troubleshoot.

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