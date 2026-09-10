I sold a print, but the order has not appeared in my creativehub account

If you've sold a print but the order has not appeared in your creativehub account, don't worry — orders placed through your connected store (Shopify, Squarespace, and so on) sync automatically, but there can be a brief delay between the sale completing and the order appearing in your account.

A few things to check

Wait a few minutes — order syncing isn't instant. Give it 5–10 minutes, then refresh your creativehub account.

— order syncing isn't instant. Give it 5–10 minutes, then refresh your creativehub account. Verify the SKU matches — the product you sold must have the same SKU in creativehub as it does on your store. If the SKU was changed, the connection breaks and orders won't sync.

— the product you sold must have the same SKU in creativehub as it does on your store. If the SKU was changed, the connection breaks and orders won't sync. Check your store — confirm the order actually completed and was placed through a product connected to creativehub (not a manual or fulfilment-by-store item).

— confirm the order actually completed and was placed through a product connected to creativehub (not a manual or fulfilment-by-store item). Confirm payment went through — some stores only notify fulfilment partners once payment has fully cleared.

Still not appeared?

If the order still hasn't appeared after 15 minutes and you've verified the SKU is correct, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your order details and store name, and we'll investigate the sync.

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