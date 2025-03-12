We are the manufacturer of your art prints, frames and mounting that you sell in the EU. There is a new GSPR regulation, and we comply with this on your behalf. This is true whether you order from us for you own requirements, or you use our print on demand service.

If you use our print on demand service, please place this following text into your terms and conditions on your online store/ website, and you can link to these from your product listings:

General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) Compliance Statement

We are committed to ensuring that all products offered on this website comply with the EU’s General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR), effective from December 13, 2024. This commitment ensures that our products meet the highest safety standards for our customers in the European Union and Northern Ireland.

Product Safety and Compliance

Product Identification : Each product is clearly labeled with a unique identifier, including type, batch, or serial number, to ensure traceability.



: Each product is clearly labeled with a unique identifier, including type, batch, or serial number, to ensure traceability. Manufacturer Information : As the creators of these art prints, we provide our name, registered trade name or trademark, and contact details, including our postal and electronic addresses.



: As the creators of these art prints, we provide our name, registered trade name or trademark, and contact details, including our postal and electronic addresses. EU Responsible Person : For customers within the EU and Northern Ireland, we have appointed an Authorized Representative to act on our behalf regarding product safety compliance:

Name : theprintspace GMBH

Address : Jahnstraße 18, 40215 Düsseldorf, Germany

Email : info@theprintspace.co.uk





: For customers within the EU and Northern Ireland, we have appointed an Authorized Representative to act on our behalf regarding product safety compliance:

Two-Year Warranty

In compliance with EU regulations, all our products come with a mandatory two-year warranty. This warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship under normal use during the warranty period. Should you encounter any issues with our products, please contact our representative at info@theprintspace.co.uk , and they will be happy to assist you with repairs, replacements, or refunds as necessary.

Risk Assessments and Technical Documentation

We conduct thorough risk assessments for all our products to identify and mitigate potential hazards. Comprehensive technical documentation is maintained and can be provided upon request to demonstrate compliance with safety requirements.

Incident Reporting and Product Recalls

We monitor customer feedback diligently. In the unlikely event of a safety concern, we are prepared to take immediate corrective actions, including notifying customers and relevant authorities, and conducting product recalls if necessary.