Order Now

Fresh talent discovered on theprintspace Flickr stream

July 9, 2014

There is nothing better than discovering a new talented photographer or artist. Aliza Raxell is no exception. After discovering her work, we couldn’t not share her work with you all!

Aliza Razell photographic work 365 project printed at printing studio theprintspace girl waving a white sheet Aliza Razell photographic work 365 project printed at printing studio theprintspace girl with wings Aliza Razell photographic work 365 project printed at printing studio theprintspace girl wading into waterAliza Razell photographic work 365 project printed at printing studio theprintspace girl mostly submerged in water

 

“So far, I have found this project to be immensely challenging,” Aliza Razell tells us about her latest 365 project. “But also the best learning tool I can imagine.”

“I recommend it without hesitation to anyone who wants to improve or become more comfortable with the medium,” she says.

In her work, Aliza is inspired hugely by her natural surroundings and “the everyday mysteries that are so easy to simply pass by”.

“I find optical illusions fascinating and love the idea of compiling fairly ordinary components into a sort of visual riddle that tells a surreal or magical story,” she says.

You can find more of Aliza Razell’s stunning work on her Flickr and Facebook page. 

For your chance to be featured next on our blog, upload your work to our Flickr stream.

Related Articles

February 2, 2026
How to Digitise Your Artwork for Prints
Read more
January 27, 2026
Why brand is everything for selling art on social
Read more
January 13, 2026
New Year’s resolutions for artists: a simple checklist for 2026
Read more

theprintspace uses cookies to improve user experience. Click to learn more

***

***