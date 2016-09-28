Art On A Postcard, supporting The Hepatitis C Trust

Art on a Postcard is a creative and innovative charity that theprintspace have been supporting for some years. They are currently offering two exceptional chances to win customised car bonnets by Jake and Dinos Chapman or Bob and Roberta Smith. Five hundred £25 lottery tickets are available giving great odds on owning artwork by major British contemporary artist.

The winners will be announced on October 11, 2016 and the bonnets will be show at Moniker Art Fair from 6-9 October at Stand 12 – Truman Building, Brick Lane, London.

Jake & Dinos Chapman create iconoclastic sculptures, prints and installations that examine, with searing wit and energy, contemporary politics, religion and morality. The smiley face motif has been used extensively in The Chapman Brothers work, most notably on the armbands of the life size Nazi and KKK overseers of past shows.

Their bonnet comes from a Vauxhall Cascada: Steel Height: 93cm Width: 156cm

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The second piece of art up for grabs is a vibrant and playful piece from Bob and Roberta Smith. Bob & Roberta see art as an important element in democratic life, with much of their art taking the form of painted signs. Central to their thinking is the idea that campaigns are extended art works which include a variety of consciousness raising artefacts.

Bob and Roberta Smith studied for his MA at Goldsmiths from 1991 to 93. Bob was an Artist Trustee of Tate between 2009 and 2013, and he is currently a trustee for the National Campaign for the Arts, and a patron of the NSEAD. He has recently been elected to be a Royal Academician.

His bonnet is a Vauxhall Corsa: Steel Height: 84cm Width: 147.5cm

All the money raised from the lottery goes to The Hepatitis C Trust to achieve their goal of eliminating hepatitis C by 2030.