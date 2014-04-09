The stunning photography portfolio revealed in exclusive interview

We discovered the landscape and architectural work of Asmita Kapadia in our Photography Group on Facebook. Here she shares more of her stunning portfolio and talks about women in her profession.

Asmita Kapadia has had a long fascination with the transformation of our planet and man’s impact. Her fine art photographyis driven by contrasts of massive urbanisation, coupled with rapid expansion of cities and metropolitan regions, and the serenity of untouched protected expanses.

“Each urbanscape and landscape has a personality and capturing this raw energy from a visual standpoint adds a certain amount of permanence to what would otherwise simply be a brief and transient experience,” tells us Asmita.

Asmita is the newest member accepted to join Landscapes by Women, a group of photographers who have developed awe-inspiring portfolios in their own-right. “Women are being taken more seriously as landscape photographers; it is the sign of the times and changing attitudes,” she says.

“The final print is the proof of the pudding when exhibiting images, B&W and colour are materially different animals,“ she explains. “So I use theprintspace’s Giclee Hahnemuhle Pearl or Giclee Canson Baryta for colour and C-Type Metallic or C-Type Matt for B&W.”

See more of her beautiful landscape and architectural shots on Asmita Kapadia’s website and on her Tumblr.



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