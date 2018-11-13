Association of Illustrators: Come Together

AOI Celebrates the Festive Season with an exhibition at theprintspace Gallery Shoreditch London

Parties, friendship, relaxation, protest, whether it’s two individuals in an intimate embrace, or crowds joining in the celebration, “Come Together” celebrates what it means to be together in our world.

From Dasom Yun’s frenetic shopper to Marey Kraps sensuous coupling, the exhibition presents an inspiring range of work from AOI Members.

Ren Renwick, CEO of the Association of Illustrators says “Our members are at all stages of their careers, and based across the globe – this small exhibition is a fantastic celebration of the breadth and quality of our members work”.

Perfectly suited to the festive period, the exhibition includes 30+ works, all of which are available for sale.

Join us at theprintspace Gallery on Thursday the 29th of November from 7:30 pm. As usual, entrance is free and drinks will be provided!