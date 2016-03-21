Interesting images of contemporary circus performers by renowned photographer

Transfiguration by photographer Ben Hopper!

In a series of international exhibitions taking place in Paris and London, Hopper presents his project at the Roundhouse which features renowned international contemporary circus artists and dancers disclosing their unique physicality and exploring the spirit of the performer. Like a mask, layers of body paint and powder disguise the identity of the subject and release something animalistic from within. In the final images, a sculpted, abstract and less human figure emerges.

Ben’s exhibition is on show at the Roundhouse as part of Circusfest 2016. Find out more!