Order Now

Interesting images of contemporary circus performers by renowned photographer

March 21, 2016

Transfiguration by photographer Ben Hopper!

In a series of international exhibitions taking place in Paris and London, Hopper presents his project at the Roundhouse which features renowned international contemporary circus artists and dancers disclosing their unique physicality and exploring the spirit of the performer. Like a mask, layers of body paint and powder disguise the identity of the subject and release something animalistic from within. In the final images, a sculpted, abstract and less human figure emerges.

Ben’s exhibition is on show at the Roundhouse as part of Circusfest 2016. Find out more!

 

ben hopper's transfiguration  ben hopper's transfiguration  ben hopper's transfiguration

Related Articles

February 2, 2026
How to Digitise Your Artwork for Prints
Read more
January 27, 2026
Why brand is everything for selling art on social
Read more
January 13, 2026
New Year’s resolutions for artists: a simple checklist for 2026
Read more

theprintspace uses cookies to improve user experience. Click to learn more

***

***