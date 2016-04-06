The vibrant work of Australian visual artist and winner of 125LIVE exhibited with us

theprintspace are thrilled to announce Chroma, a new exhibition with Australian visual artist and winner of the125LIVE 2015 Olympus Vision Award Ben Thomas!

In collaboration with 125 World, Chroma marks Ben’s first exhibition in the UK, taking place at theprintspace gallery in Shoreditch, with much anticipation, following significant media coverage and a storm of online attention. This major exhibition will feature 20x works from the Chroma series, printed and presented in large scale format using the finest printing, framing & mounting techniques, and paper types available.

Ben’s work has centered around the cities and urban spaces that we live in. His Cityshrinker series (2007) was internationally acclaimed and considered to be one of the pioneering projects exploring the now popular tilt-shift technique.

Ben’s study of urban spaces continued with Accession (2012) utilising mirror and kaleidoscopic techniques to highlight how repeating patterns and objects act as the basis of spaces we live in. Most recently Ben has developed his latest series Chroma (2015), a further deconstruction of cities and urban areas with a primary focus of the use of colour and flatness.

Private View: Thursday 14th April, 7.30pm

Join us on Thursday 14th April for the private view and launch of the exhibition, taking place at theprintspace Gallery from 7.30pm until 10.30pm! Entertainment and refreshments will be provided, the event is open admission (so no RSVP needed!) and admission is, as always, free.

The exhibition will then continue until Friday 29th April, Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm.