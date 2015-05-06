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Earthquake devastation relief for Nepal from four top photographic organisations

May 6, 2015

We are aiding in the reconstruction Nepal along with Brian Sokol, Panos Pictures and World Photography Organisation after the catastrophic earthquake that took place over a week ago. Experience our collection of the enigmatic cityscapes of Nepal from these four photographic and printing organisations sold via theHub. All profits from the print sales will go toward our Nepal relief aid in an attempt to rebuild lives and the beautiful city.

 

We will be donating all the profits from the print sales to help support this fundraiser. Take a look at the gallery and show your support by purchasing a print: https://art.tt/kf8

For more information visit:
https://imagingambassadors.sony.net/news/nepal-fundraising

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