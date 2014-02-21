Photography celebrating the solidarity in Somerset Levels after flooding

Charlie Clift’s ‘Faces of the Floods’ is a project showing the incredible effort and solidarity among those tackling the difficulties in the Somerset Levels.

For his latest project ‘Faces of the Floods’ Charlie Clift travelled to Somerset Levels and photographed the volunteers and servicemen helping with the floods.

“I want to show the effort and the people behind the struggle,” says the freelance portrait photographer. “I hope the pictures will promote the flood relief efforts and encourage more people to help.”

More than 6,000 homes have been affected by floods in the UK this winter. Thousands of people have suffered. Hundreds of people are helping those in need.

Help the flood victims here:

Somerset flood relief fund

Flooding on the Levels Action Group (FLAG)

The Salvation Army Flood Support

British Red Cross Flood Appeal

RSPCA Flood Rescue Appeal

Flood Volunteers

Environment Agency

See the whole project on Faces of the Flood tumblr and find more of Charlie Clift’s portfolio on his website and on Facebook and Twitter.