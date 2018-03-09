creativehub + Shopify – revolutionise your art sales today!

Here at theprintspace we’re always looking at new ways to innovate so we can provide creatives with the tools they need to succeed and prosper in the art industry. 2018 is no exception, as we introduce 0% commission on all art sales using creativehub, and, the creativehub Shopify app, a free plugin that allows artists to streamline art sales, straight from their creativehub account to their online store!

What is Shopify?

Shopify is a cost-effective e-commerce platform that allows you to create a personal online store. You can customise your storefront, organise your products, accept PayPal and credit card payments, and keep track of detailed analytics. This and much more can all be done in a few simple clicks!

What does the creativehub Shopify app do?

Our app connects your creativehub account and Shopify store. Use creativehub to upload, size, price, create artist branding and limited edition certificates. Use Shopify’s sophisticated e-commerce capabilities as your point of sale. All priced artwork in creativehub is automatically selectable as a product in your Shopify store. When a print sells, we print on demand and ship to the customer within 48 hours. creativehub + Shopify delivers a 100% hassle free and automated service, you just have to choose what to sell – we handle fulfilment!

Want to take your online art sales to the next level? creativehub’s Shopify app is your way to a commission free, professional, print-on-demand service!