London photographer creates ephemeral work based on human emotion

Featured on the blog today is London-based photographer Daniel Regan, who creates work around people, moments, places and things feelings-based.

Tell us your story.

I discovered photography accidentally when my grandfather gave me an old camera at 12 years old, and I decided to ditch my future career as a writer. I haven’t looked back!

What was the concept and inspiration behind the work?

Melancholia came from a very painful experience that I had with someone I love dearly. After this experience I felt bereft and in grief, mourning the loss of our relationship. I began buying flowers for myself to brighten my mood, yet every time I sat down to photograph them they were tinged with darkness and sadness. It’s been a therapeutic process for me, helping me to understand the nature of loss and loneliness in relationships and the the cycle from blossom to decay.

What inspires you?

I am really inspired by everyday moments in life: glimmers of light, found objects, details… I am often searching for something that will make a good photograph when I am on my way somewhere. I think it keeps me focused and attached to the world.

What paper type did you print your exhibition on, and why?

I went for the Hahnemühle Photo Rag paper. It’s thick and fibrous, and shows all the varying degrees of greys that are present in these images. They look like beautiful watercolour paintings.

What’s next for you? Have you got any new projects on the horizon?

I’m continuing work on my Secrets project. The work explores our insecurities, vulnerabilities and what it’s like to share something with a stranger in a temporary non-judgemental space. People can get involved here:secretsproject.co.uk.

I’ll be having a pop-up show at The Artworks in Elephant & Castle on 29th April where I’ll be talking about my work. I’ll also be organising and taking part in an artist talk event on June 17th as part of Creativity & Wellbeing Week at Kentish Town Health Centre. You can keep up to date by following me on Twitter etc.

Daniel Regan

danielregan.com | funnytimeofyear.com | Twitter

I also run Fragmentary.org, a web platform for photographers exploring mental health and emotions in their work: Facebook | Twitter