Photography uniting art and science set for a premier exhibition in the UK

Fabian Oefner’s work Ephemeral will be exhibited for the first time in the UK this March. Oefner combines science and art to create captivating still lifes. These split second images capture intricate movements of every day phenomena.

‘Ephemeral’ celebrates the intersection of art and science in spectacular, split second moments.

Fabian Oefner invites us to stop for a moment and appreciate the magic that constantly surrounds us by capturing in unique and imaginative ways the unseen and poetic facets of the natural world.

The images intricately detail natural phenomena that appear in our daily lives, such as sound waves, liquid dynamics, forces of movement and magnetism.

Controlled Coincidences

All the showcased 24 images are the result of what Oefner describes as controlled coincidences.

“As an artist I choose the general framework for my work,” explains Oefner. “I compile the materials and I decide in which way they are going to react with each other.”

“However the artwork, the final composition is created by the laws of physics and chemistry,” he adds.

Oefner’s photographs have been exhibited in various countries and are part of private collections around the world. He has been featured in Wallpaper, Wired UK, New Scientist, Designboom, Spiegel and Huffington Post among others.

Besides pursuing his own projects, he also collaborates with influential international brands on ad campaigns and art projects.

‘Ephemeral’: 6th – 26th March 2014, Mon – Fri 9am – 7pm, theprintspace gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL. Admission free.

Join the us for the Private View night on Thursday, 6th March 2014, from 7 – 9.30pm, with drinks provided.