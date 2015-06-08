Co-Founder of Hoxton Mini Press shares insight into funding your own work

Last Tuesday, we held our monthly #FirstTuesdays event hosted by Hoxton Mini Press’ Martin Usborne, who talked to us about how to fund projects with alternative funding like Kickstarter. View the full talk in our video!

Martin is a well-known photographer who has published a number of photo books, and co-founded Hoxton Mini Press – an independent publishing company which makes photobooks about East London – using Kickstarter to create a brilliantly successful campaign.

In today’s financial climate, creatives are always looking for the best way to fund their work, and crowd-funding is a great choice that can work so well if you figure out how to do it right!

Martin talked and discussed funding your own projects via crowd-funding, as well as how and why Hoxton Mini Press was founded. He just finished running another hugely successful crowd-funding campaign for his new book ‘Where Hunting Dogs Rest’. The book reveals the desperate situation that Spanish hunting dogs face.

Don’t forget to join us on Meetup or sign up to our mailing list to find out when the next First Tuesdays will be open for RSVPs!

Martin Usborne

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