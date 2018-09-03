Funny, Bizarre And Tragic – Street Photography With A Twist

“A family is brought close to ruin by a pet python; an Icelandic advertising agency has a problem with a campaign involving a dead seagull; a chiropodist desperately wants to stop examining people’s feet and dreams of becoming a pirate…”

The current exhibition at theprintspace gallery, SPARKS by Stephen Leslie, is definitely not like the typical photography project; It offers a unique twist of visuals and words. Every image featured contains a short story allowing the viewer to vividly imagine the history of the snapshot.

For the past twenty years, Stephen has been photographing on the streets of London and numerous other countries, then using these photographs as the inspiration for original short stories. Funny, tragic and often bizarre, Stephen is keen to explore Joel Sternfeld’s definition of photography as not being 100% truthful but instead as a system to produce ‘convincing lies’ and, subsequently, SPARKS is full of images and text that leave the viewer questioning what it is they’ve just been looking at and reading about.

Stephen Leslie’s exhibition, SPARKS, runs at theprintspace Gallery from the 30th of August till the 4th of September. Make sure you check it out and get a copy of the limited edition of the book below!

All images © Stephen Leslie