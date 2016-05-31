Google reveals camera to archive famous art work at unbelievable detail

This amazing, high tech camera released by Google captures paintings and fine art with immense detail revolutionising the fine art archive and studies.

There was a time when it took five years for Google Cultural Institute to photograph 200 photographs for its archive, now it takes only a few months! The detail of each digital art work means you can zoom close into each image for studying brush strokes and application of colour, the detail is second to none, revolutionising both the market for photographing pieces of art and to how these images are disseminated amongst the public.

These images are on show to anyone by heading over to the Google Cultural Institute website .