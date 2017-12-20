Hit the ground running in 2018 with Art Catalogue!

Want to sell more artwork in 2018? Hit the ground running with Art Catalogue!

In January we launch our most exciting feature yet, Art Catalogue, a free to use hub service that introduces artists to thousands of online galleries! How? Artists submit their work to the catalogue and online galleries browse the catalogue. In just a few clicks, galleries can select the work they would like to sell, and once sold, both artist and gallery share a 50/50 split of the revenue.

To coincide with this exciting launch, we’re also introducing a new monthly event, Art Catalogue Presents, which will give the best artists in the catalogue their very own solo exhibition at theprintspace Gallery!

Submissions are now open to be part of the 1000 artworks we launch with, so once the last cracker’s been pulled this Christmas, why not spend a little time getting your portfolio sales ready?

It’s quick and easy, here’s how:

Log in to the hub

Upload your work

Size, price, edition

Choose paper stock

Share to Art Catalogue

Full instructions on the above here

To sell more art and be considered for future exhibitions