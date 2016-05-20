The “Fizzy Pop Artist” of London reveals his wacky creative process

Czar Catstick, an enigmatic “fizzy pop artist” creates quirky artwork and prints in London available to own and display in your own home. We can see big things for this one of a kind collage and illustration artist.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

CZAR CATSTICK, Multi-Polar, Alter Cocker, Fizzy Pop Artist

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

Experimenting with new ideas and stealing other people’s ideas..

If you could experiment with any other medium, what would you choose?

DORIS STOKES



You’ve been a user of thehub for a while now, what paper do you use when you sell your prints?

Mostly Hahnemühle Photorag 308gsm although depends on image.

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

Snowdrops and daffodils, butterflies and bees, sailboats and fishermen, things of the sea, wishingwells,

wedding bells, early morning dew and all kinds of everything…

When is your favorite time to work?

Early morning, late evening… and the middle of the day and occasionally middle of the night. I enjoy playing

music (LOUD) while I’m working. What makes you wake up each morning feeling pumped to create some new work?

My second cup of coffee. (Then LOUD Music)

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians where you have in mind when looking at

creating new works?

Love all art. Love nicking ideas from many different sources then making my own. Generally bemused by the whole Art World Bollocks thing.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?

DEPECHE MODE

What’s next for you?

DEATH & More Taxes (whichever comes first)

Online Galleries: www.BigFatArts.com

Info: www.c-zar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BigFatArts

Twitter: @BigFatArts