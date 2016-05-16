NYC artist and illustrator creates mystical enchanting scenes in physical prints

Surreal illustrator Kimberly Salt creates beautiful intricate stories as physical prints. She creates beautiful zines and sells amazing work online for you to own.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Hello! My name is Kim Salt and I’m an illustrator and graphic designer working and living in New York City. Most of my work is editorial illustration, but I’ve had the opportunities to design a mural and vinyl record artwork. I also make comics, zines and animated gifs from time to time.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

I’ve loved illustration before I even knew what it was. It has its ups and downs, but I still think it’s amazing that you can get paid to do what you love.

If you could experiment with any other medium, what would you choose?

I’d love to be able to work in 3D with clay or wood. I hope to pick up some of those skills eventually!

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

Keeping up with contemporary artists, researching older artists, going on outings and observing my environment and the people around me, and keeping a sketchbook to catch errant thoughts and imaginings. More abstractly, I get inspired by witnessing different expressions of life – whether it’s in dance, or the wind scattering and rustling other things, or watching a houseplant lean toward window light over time.

When is your favourite time to work?

Any time the sun is up, but afternoon in particular. That’s when the sun hits my desk directly.

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians where you have in mind when looking at creating new works?

I’m trying to get away from looking at other illustrators’ work too much because I need to strengthen my own voice. There’s so much amazing work out there, though! Music has always affected my work, I think. Lately I’ve been listening to Bibio, The Alabama Shakes, James Blake, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. I like to listen to these artists on repeat and draw little worlds based on them.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?

I really love creating zines. It’s exciting to mail my work to patrons through my online shop. I get a lot of satisfaction from trying to make their mailing experience special. I get a similar feeling from collecting other artists’ zines.

What’s next for you?

As a student, I used to read and write a lot of comics, and I’d like to really delve into the medium again.

Website: Kimsalt.com

Instagram: @kesalt

Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/kimsaltdraws