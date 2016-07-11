Unique illustrations depicting people of London and their surroundings

Illustrator Kat Gordon has been observing the unique people of London. Sketching down and stamping down her own style on the city London, Kat’s perception of the world around her is beautifully revealed. We speak to Kat about what inspires her to pick up a pencil and pen.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Hello, I’m Kat Gordon, a painter and illustrator based in Camberwell.

Tell me a little bit about your current project.

At the moment I’m working on a series of illustrations for a pads and tampons brand as well as my personal work.

What are the pros and cons you find daily about your practice?

The biggest pro is that I absolutely love doing it and I get a real buzz at the end the day if I’ve created something I’m happy with. I also like working my own hours. The cons are trying to find the right balance between personal work and commissions. It can also be hard to stop working sometimes when you’re in the flow. I don’t know if that’s a pro or a con!

When is the best time to work to get those creative juices going?

Morning and evening work best for me. However you really just need to get on with it. Unfortunately, deadlines don’t wait for inspiration and the best way to overcome a block is to start drawing and experimenting even when you don’t feel like it.

You print with us here at theprintspace, what is your go to paper of choice?

Hahnemühle German Etching

What do you like the most about using this paper?

The prints look like they are hand drawn and the colours are spot on. It’s hard to tell the difference between the print and the original. I love the texture of the paper too.

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

People watching. Everyday human interaction always inspires me. I’ve tried to create work without people in it, but I get bored quickly.

What makes you wake up each morning feeling pumped to create some new work?

Knowing that at the end of the day I will have created something new and unique. Oh and a good sleep and deadline always help too!

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians where you have in mind when looking at creating new works?

Not so much when I’m looking at creating new works, but If I need a boost, I love to look at Thomas Eggerer, Jenny Saville, Lydon Hayes, Peter Doig and George Butler.

What advice would you give to someone who wanted to make a career out of your given practice?

Just start doing it. Do it every day. And do it for yourself, because when you’re happy your work is better.

What’s next for you?

I’m hoping to start creating larger works in time for my open studios in a few months. There might also be a book of illustrations in the pipeline.

You’ve been a user of the hub for a while now, what paper do you use when you sell your prints?

Hahnemühle German Etching paper

katgordon.gallery

instagram @katrionagordon