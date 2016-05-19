Polish animator and illustrator creates beautiful watercolour picture stories

Polish animation creator and illustrator Mateusz Urbanowicz creates stunning illustrations inspired by the scenic Japan. His illustrations depict detailed scenes which really captivate and suggest intricate narratives we were captured by.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Hello! I’m Mateusz Urbanowicz, a Polish animation creator and illustrator living and working in Tokyo, Japan. My day job is to digitally paint backgrounds for animated series and movies but in my spare time I make illustrations, videos and other things. I’m generally fascinated with Japan so there is a lot of local themes in my works.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

Most of the time I work digitally, and I really like that process too, but I try new mediums and tools all the time. Someone on Instagram uses a cool pencil – I’m looking for it in the huge art supplies stores in Tokyo the next day! It helps me to stay fresh and sometimes I find tools that I instantly fall in love with and will use for a lot of projects (like watercolours).

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

I get my inspirations from the world that surrounds me: streets, parks, buildings, all the weird half-forgotten places, and the well-cared-for spots. Maybe because I’m a foreigner in this country I can see all the interesting bits easier than someone who was born here. I also follow a lot of interesting artists on the Internet to get some new trends (and tools!) and always have my sketchbook and pens at the ready.

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians where you have in mind when looking at creating new works?

Lately I’m thinking a lot about Miyazaki Hayao, but not because of his works (which I love). I really admire the work method and ethic that he was using for almost all his movies and I try to emulate it.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?

Making things by hand, and having the physical picture done not using the computer is really satisfying for me lately. I would like to incorporate traditional techniques in the things I do more.

What’s next for you?

I would really like to start doing the thing I came here for: telling stories through comics (manga) or animations. Unfortunately I’m busy with the studio work and the lack of time hinders me greatly. I’m planing an album with my watercolour works and will try for comics and animations harder with the help of my fans!