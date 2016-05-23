The playful illustrations of Brazilian artist turn pessimism into humour

Artist Rachel Denti creates pink cheeky illustrations which add a very welcome lightness to the gloomy aspects of every day life.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Oi! My name is Rachel Denti, I’m an 23 year old illustrator from Brazil who’s constantly trying to turn their negativity into artwork.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

My work is the way I found to actually talk to myself about some personal issues that have been going through my mind since forever. Everything I write or draw is a self-portrait in a way, and venting those things out in the form of art really helps me when going through some hard times. It’s what I chose to do for a living but also some kind of therapy, in a way.

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

From my own frustrations and restlessness. I’ve got a pretty negative way of thinking and seeing the world, so I try to use that in my own favor writing down these thoughts that pop on my head every day. I end up having some kind of database full of bitter ideas to work on.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?

I’m finally on to my graduation project! It’s actually not illustration-related – I tried to stick to graphic design for this work, and it’s about my relationship with the Internet throughout the years. I really like the way the project is evolving and there’s so much to talk about that it seems for me it could go on forever. Fortunately I don’t have forever to be done with it, but rather just a bit more than a month, so I’m running around the clock!

What’s next for you?

I’m finally graduating in Graphic Design in no more than a month! What happens after that remains a mystery for me, but I sure want to focus on my illustrations even more once I’m done with school.

Cargocollective.com/racheldenti

Behance.net/racheldenti

Facebook.com/dentirachel

Racheldenti.tumblr.com