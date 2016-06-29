Exclusive look at the tranquil watercolour artwork of exhibited UK illustrator

Jessica Meyrick, an illustrator making work in the UK with upcoming shows in London, has created some serene artwork which effectively portray calm. We love her sublime, and sometimes cheeky, artwork.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!



Hello! I’m Jessica Meyrick, and I’m an illustrator based in Falmouth, Cornwall.

Tell me a little bit about you?

I’m a very short vegetarian illustrator married to a very tall meat-eating graphic designer. I love reading, drinking coffee, and our overgrown houseplants.

Tell me a little bit about your current project.

At the moment I’m finishing off an illustration for a magazine about dreams, but I’m also developing some pattern designs around tropical birds.

What are the pros and cons you find daily about your practice?

One of the best pros is getting to do what I love every day and sharing it with other people. The major con I’ve discovered is that there are days where I’m not inspired and feel a little lost. It’s something to be endured!

When is the best time to work to get those creative juices going?

I think I’m more productive in the mornings as soon as I’m settled in the studio. I like a lot of light and open space.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

It’s amazing how much illustration can communicate. It keeps me going knowing that I can share my own personal ideas with other people, and hopefully they’ll enjoy looking at it.

If you could experiment with any other medium, what would you choose?

Screen-printing. The whole process is just so satisfying!

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

Everyday is so different, and sometimes it’s a real struggle to be inspired. But I find it really encouraging looking through work I love and admire that I’ve collected. Sharing a studio space with other creatives is also inspiring. It’s exciting to hear what they’re working on and seeing beautiful artwork at the end of it.

What makes you wake up each morning feeling pumped to create some new work?

For me painting is incredibly therapeutic, but I get really excited at the thought of other people appreciating something I’ve made.

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians where you have in mind when looking at creating new works?

Often I feel I’m trying to uncover a new way of saying something that’s different to what’s been done before. I admire so many from each, but I try not to consider their work too heavily to help me find something original.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?

I can’t seem to stop imagining places far away from Cornwall. A lot of tropical birds and exotic plants are finding their way into my work.

What advice would you give to someone who wanted to make a career out of your given practice?

Ask yourself what you want to say through your work. Try to find your own voice in your illustrations – because you are unique! Just be you.

What’s next for you?

Fairly soon my husband and I are heading to Australia to work and do a bit of travelling. So stay tuned!

Website:www.jessicameyrick.com

Instagram:@jessica_meyrick

Twitter:@JessicaMeyrick_

Tumblr:jessicameyrick.tumblr.com

Upcoming shows –

D&D 5th – 7th July 2016, London

New Designers 6th – 9th July 2016, London