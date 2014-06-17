Photographer captures the surreal in the every day

‘The Wonderland’ by Jaejin Hwang captures surreal moments of our daily lives. The photographer has taken photos of people and animals for several years and found a certain connection between them.

In ‘The Wonderland’ – a series of random photos of people, animals and objects – all is connected and makes surreal power, tells us Jaejin Hwang.

“Mostly, natural but surreal moments of everything inspire me to take pictures,” Jaejin says about her inspiration.

“In my work, I am trying to express an invisible power behind natural moments. I believe that intangible things always surround us, and if we capture very natural moments, we can magnify this.”

Jaejin likes to use an auto-film camera to snap natural moments easily, and it makes it easy to carry it everywhere. “I do not like to focus on a specific concept when I take pictures,” she says.

“I am just keeping my soul and inspiration inside, and try to be free to take photos of anything, and I believe that makes more creative work.”

“If I print ‘The Wonderland’ series, I would choose C-Type Fuji Matt prints,” Jaejin explains. ”As I think a vivid but natural color tone will be the best way to express my work.”

At the moment she is working on the project ‘Asleep’ which describes an ambiguous distinction between the death and falling asleep.