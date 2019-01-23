Jaymal Nathwani: The Elemental Journey



“We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us” – Ralph Hattersley



The Elemental Journey is a collection of landscape photographs shot over a two year period which seeks to capture the alchemy of our planet. Through experiencing the scale of colossal ancient icebergs in their final days and witnessing the birth of the newest earth on fiery lava fields, we gain perspective on what our lives truly are. It helps us to better understand our insignificance and place within our world.

Watching a single set of waves for multiple hours in order to capture the emotions they convey or by using long exposure to alter perspectives of time, Jaymal’s work is a photographic meditation on the world and representation of our journey through it.

Jaymal’s work explores the forms, structures and light that capture the true essence of the world we live in by using the combination of long exposure, drone and traditional landscape photography techniques.

He first exhibited this series back in September 2018 as part of a charity auction for EMpower, and to huge success used the creativehub kiosk to sell prints on site!

Join us at theprintspace Gallery on Thursday 31st of January from 7:30 pm to witness these glorious landscapes. The exhibition runs until the 4th of February.