Beautiful work from photographer exhibited at top gallery in London

One of our great clients, artist, photographer and author John Lewell, will be showing over 50 new works from his wonderful ‘Reconnecting’ series at The Strand Gallery, 19-23 May!

“I’m calling it ‘Reconnecting’ because I’m trying to renew the connection between art and photography, bringing back some of photography’s unique characteristics like spontaneity and the decisive moment.”

Based on street photography originated by the artist, ‘Reconnecting’ features images that have been taken apart and then reconstructed, often with changes of colour and position.

John is also selling these works through thehub, view the gallery here: art.tt/hvp