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Join us to celebrate our 10-year anniversary!

November 17, 2017

To celebrate what’s been an amazing 10 years of theprintspace, we put out an open call that gave entrants the chance to be part of our anniversary show, Decade.

Decade’s theme was to highlight our creative community and their interaction with each other – the driving force behind our success! Curated using thehub’s new print-swap feature, the exhibition pairs our communities swapped prints side-by-side, with statements from each swapper discussing what they love about the other’s work!

After what’s been an epic week of swapping, we now have our shortlist, so please join us at theprintspace Gallery from 7.30pm on Friday 24th November, followed by an after party at TT Liquor until 2am, for our biggest party of the decade!

We’re expecting a full house for this one, so secure your RSVP now!

 

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